Hotel bookings in Ireland have plunged to an all-time low following the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions by the Government earlier this week.

The Irish Hotels Federation said that almost 3.3m overnight bookings have been lost from October to December as a result of the move to Level 3 nationwide compared to the same time last year.

More than 100,000 jobs have been lost in the sector to date according to Time Fenn, IHF chief executive, with another 100,000 under threat.