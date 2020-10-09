Covid-19: Healthcare workers now account for 7% of cases, down from 36%

Healthcare workers now account for 7% of Covid-19 cases, down from 36% in April.

The figure was included in the CSO's latest Covid bulletin. The bulletin includes data on Covid-19 cases up to the week ending October 2.

It notes that Dublin had 805 cases in that week, representing 33% of all new cases. It was the fourth week in a row that Dublin had more than 800 weekly cases.

Cork has the second highest number of new cases, recording 285 cases by the end of last week.

This is the sixth week in a row that all counties have recorded new cases, and for the last three weeks, there has been more than 2,000 cases weekly.

There were 2,440 confirmed cases last week, an increase of 66 cases from the previous week.

The median age of the new cases was 33-years-old.

More than half (55%) of confirmed cases are linked to an outbreak, and for the last seven weeks outbreaks in private houses account for 61% of those cases.

Women and those aged between 25-44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases.

The average age of those infected is also getting lower, with those aged over 80 only accounting for 2% of cases since July, compared to 20% in April.

Since July, there has been an increase in cases in areas where the median household income is lower, where there is higher dependency on welfare payments, and where a large proportion of the population lives in rental accommodation.

Health care workers now make up 7% of cases compared to a peak of 36% in April.

Less than 20 people have died from Covid during each of the last 16 weeks. The overall mortality rate of the virus is 41 per 1,000 confirmed cases.

The overall hospitalisation rate is 120 people per 1,000 confirmed cases, this was highest in March when 192 out of 1,000 confirmed cases were in hospital. Last month's rate was 40 out of 1,000.

The overall ICU admission rate is 13 per 1,000 confirmed cases, this was again highest in March at 28 per 1,000 confirmed cases, and was at four people per 1,000 cases in August and three per 1,000 cases in September.

There have been 1,494 Covid-related deaths in people with underlying conditions, out of 13,385 cases in people with underlying conditions.

There were 1,383 deaths of people with underlying conditions in the over 65 age group.

Of the 125 deaths in the 25-64 age group, 109 had underlying conditions Chronic heart disease was present in 44% of these deaths.