Financial support for Cork and Dublin airports expected in next week's budget

The government is expected to announce a financial support package for Cork and Dublin airports within days to ensure they survive the pandemic.

Hopes of an announcement follow comments from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, who said it’s very important that the aviation industry in general, including the airports and related sectors such as aircraft repair and maintenance, survive the Covid-19 crisis given their strategic importance to the economy.

“One thing that happened 10 or 12 years ago during the last recession is the construction industry collapsed, and was allowed to collapse because, in part, they were blamed for the crisis and we paid a very heavy price for that because two or three years later when we needed the construction sector to build houses and build infrastructure they weren’t there,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I am determined that should not happen again to sectors like hospitality, and sectors like aviation, because we’re going to need them when the pandemic is over.”

In response to a question from Labour TD Sean Sherlock on the urgent need for state-funding support for Cork Airport specifically, Mr Varadkar said the government is considering the issue and that it is a matter for the Transport Minister, Eamon Ryan, to approve.

But it is expected that a number of specific measures will be announced as part of Budget 2021 next Tuesday.

Mr Sherlock said it is vital Cork Airport is allowed access to two specific funding streams - the regional airport capital expenditure (CapEx) and the operational expenditure (OpEx) funding pools - to ensure that they can “survive the storm”.

“Cork Airport went from 2.7m passengers in 2019 to 650,000 passengers this year and if we are talking about a regional and balanced economic policy, we want to ensure that Cork has a fighting chance that when airlines that have left Cork decide to come back that, they will be able to do so, sustainably,” he said.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that state-aid rules allow airports with fewer than three million passengers a year to receive state aid but that traditionally, profits from Dublin airport were used to subsidise Cork airport, and there will be no profit from Dublin airport this year.

Airport bosses are also pushing for the state to approve and support a low-cost, scalable pre-departure Covid-19 testing regime that would mean airline passengers who test negative would not have to quarantine.

Meanwhile, there will be no countries on the government’s Green List for safe travel from Monday as the state continues to work with its EU partners to finalise negotiations on the EU’s so-called traffic light travel system.

The next review of the list is due on October 15.

Flight data reveals scale of crisis

New flight and passenger data from Cork Airport underlines the sheer scale of the collapse in international travel.

The airport handled just six flights on Wednesday - three departures and three arrivals - compared to 70 flights on the same day last year.

The collapse in flights meant that just 259 passengers used the airport during the day compared to 5,142 passengers on the same day last year.

On Thursday, the situation improved somewhat with the airport handling 18 flights in total - nine in and nine out.

But details on the load factor - the number of people on board each flight - reveals the full extent of the crisis in aviation.

A 75-80% load factor is taken to be a break-even figure in aviation.

Just nine people were on board a Ryanair flight from Lanzarote, leaving 180 empty seats on the plane, given a load factor of just 4%.

There were just 14 people on board an Aer Lingus flight to Amsterdam, leaving 160 empty seats, to give an 8% load factor.

Another Ryanair flight to Faro departed with just 17 people on board, leaving 172 empty seats, to give a 9% load factor.

Ryanair has warned of base closures in Cork and Shannon by October 26.