Covid-19: Record high 1,080 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland 

There has been 1,080 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It is a new record high for the North, exceeding yesterday's 923 confirmed cases.

Over the last seven days, there has been 4,674 new cases with the highest infection rate present in the Derry and Strabane council area.

1,080 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. No deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/UYVV7F6XGa — Department of Health (@healthdpt) October 9, 2020

Earlier today, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neil announced she was self-isolating after a family member contracted the virus.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said she will continue to carry out her duties within the Stormont Executive remotely.