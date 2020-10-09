Covid-19: Record high 1,080 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland 

It is a new record high for the North, exceeding yesterday's 923 confirmed cases
Over the last seven days, there has been 4,674 new cases with the highest infection rate present in the Derry and Strabane council area. File Picture: Getty Image

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 14:24
Mairead Cleary

There has been 1,080 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It is a new record high for the North, exceeding yesterday's 923 confirmed cases.

Over the last seven days, there has been 4,674 new cases with the highest infection rate present in the Derry and Strabane council area. 

Earlier today, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neil announced she was self-isolating after a family member contracted the virus

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said she will continue to carry out her duties within the Stormont Executive remotely.

HSE chief: We have two weeks to turn Covid-19 crisis around

