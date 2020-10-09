Covid committee wants inquiry into each pandemic death in nursing homes

There should be a public inquiry into the scale of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, with a focus on a large discharge of patients from hospitals in March, an Oireachtas committee has recommended.

The Special Committee on Covid-19 today issued its interim report, having been sitting since May to hear evidence from across society on the virus.

The report makes 11 key recommendations, including the inquiry into nursing homes, where 985 people have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

The report says the State "became overly focussed on preparing acute hospitals for the oncoming pandemic in February and March and failed to recognise the level of risk posed to those in nursing homes" and that there were "delays in reacting to an evolving and deteriorating situation in nursing homes".

It says that while staff did "Trojan work", there has been a lack of answers for families.

The report recommends a public inquiry into the circumstances of each individual death. The inquiry would look at the large-scale discharges of sick patients to nursing homes in March and who made that decision, as well as the response to the worsening situation.

It would also look at the recommendation by Nphet on March 6 that visitor restrictions to nursing homes were premature as well as the decision taken not to transfer patients with Covid-19 from nursing homes to acute care settings.

Read More New guidelines for visiting care facilities issued

The report adds that a review of the impact of privatisation in the nursing home sector be carried out and the recommendations of the Expert Group be implemented.

The committee has also said that there is "much work to do" on Ireland's testing and tracing capabilities.

"The turnaround times are simply too slow and the testing of close contacts of positives cases is not robust. The Committee is of the view that the turnaround time between the referral for testing and the result should not be more than 24 hours. There should be a ramping up of capacity, with permanent teams in each region assigned to tracing."

The report also recommends that sick pay be statutory "to cater for low-paid workers such as those in nursing homes and meat plants", as well as a review of the powers available to Hiqa and the Health and Safety Authority and whether these are adequate.

There should also be no support for facilities where residents cannot self-isolate, as well as an ‘Inquire, Record and Report Inquiry' into the operation of the meat processing industry.

Other recommendations suggest that the data and modelling used by Nphet be published, that departments review their own Covid-19 communications for clarity and transparency as well as sectoral reviews of the Covid-19 legislation.