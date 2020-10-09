Michelle O'Neill self isolates as family member tested positive for Covid-19

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland is awaiting a test for the virus.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 11:46

Sinn Féin vice-President Michelle O'Neill is self-isolating after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland is awaiting a test for the virus.

A spokesperson for the party has said she will continue to carry out her duties within the Stormont Executive remotely.

The number of confirmed cases in the North has escalated in recent days, with 923 new cases reported yesterday. 

It brings to 17,110 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland, while the death toll stands at 587.

Yesterday Taoiseach Michael Martin and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about the growing number of cases in the area and agreed to monitor the situation closely.

Dept of Education: No decision taken to extend mid-term break to stop Covid-19 spread

