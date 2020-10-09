WATCH: Irish stars appeal for Government aid for struggling industry

Some of the leading stars in Irish music and television have appealed to the Government to help the ailing live music industry in a new video.

"March 14th 2020 was the day the music died”, says songwriter and performer, Phil Coulter, “The march of Ireland’s unique army of musicians and entertainment professionals ground to an abrupt and unmerciful halt.”

Mr Coulter is joined by a host of familiar faces, including Daniel O'Donnel, Mary Black, Nathy Carter, Mundy, and Pat Shortt.

In the video, the musicians say the industry has been "decimated". They say that the closure of venues has hit every part of the live entertainment industry including DJs, comedians, sound engineers, lighting engineers, crew, riggers, roadies, and promoters.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland is hoping the video will render public support for their pre-budget submission.

The MEAI says the impact of the pandemic has caused financial and mental health issues for performers.

Founder Jackie Conboy said "Our members are on the breadline. They haven’t had work since March and now the PUP payment has been reduced and the banks have refused to extend the mortgage break."

In its pre-budget submission, MEAI state “Our members are not unemployed but forced not to be employed as a result of COVID-19 guidelines. The Music & Entertainment sector by its very nature relies on audiences and social crowds and settings.”

According to the association, one in ten members are now selling essential equipment to cover household expenses and 17% are dealing with mental health worries as a result as the financial stress.

The MEAI is calling for a reinstatement of the PUP at €350 a week, the creation of a 'Survival Package and Scaffolding' support structure for self-employed individuals and the establishment of a "Hardship Fund" from the Department of Employment and the Department of Arts and Culture.