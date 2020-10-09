Covid-19: Coveney found out about Nphet level 5 recommendation from 9pm news

Simon Coveney says the first he heard about Nphet's Level 5 recommendation on Sunday was on the news.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Fine Gael deputy leader told Morning Ireland that despite a number of conversations between the chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly over the weekend, he heard that Nphet had recommended a Level 5 lockdown for the entire country on RTÉ at 9pm.

"I subsequently spoke to Leo Varadkar about that," he said.

"When something serious is happening in the country, Leo and I tend to talk. We're the leader and Deputy Leader of Fine Gael so you would expect that.

The version of events that the Tánaiste has outlined and outlined again in the Dáil yesterday is certainly my experience of what happened. I mean I'm in the government, I'm on the Covid sub-committee

"Can I just say, the more we talk about what happened last Sunday, the more we're distracted away from what we really need to be focusing on.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

"I think it's been very, very clear the last number of days, the government and Nphet are working together to try to protect people across the country.

"We need to focus on working together, rather than trying to probe divisions. There was a difference of perspective, clearly emanating from the last weekend where the chief medical officer and Nphet felt they needed to make a recommendation, the government didn't agree with that approach and was surprised by it."

He said the Government is now focusing on working together to protect people, ensuring that it takes on board, public health as best it can.

"But also with the broader perspective of having to provide a government for a country across multiple different areas," he said. "Primarily driven by public health advice but also with a whole lot of other considerations as well."

The ongoing row over who knew what and when in the government has continued unabated since Monday morning as the government's claims of "surprise" have been rejected by the CMO.

Providing a detailed account of his contact with the CMO over the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he didn't know who had leaked information from the Nphet meeting but said it had "scared a lot of people".

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD said the leaked information 'scared a lot of people'.

The Minister added: "Around 7pm, I took part in a video call with the chief medical officer, the deputy chief medical officer and the secretary general, and that is when I was informed of this recommendation to move to level 5."

Mr Donnelly said he did not speak to Dr Holohan on Saturday as the latest Covid figures hadn't been released at lunchtime when Dr Holohan texted him and it was "better off waiting until he had as much information as possible".

However, Dr Holohan told the Nphet press briefing on Wednesday that he had phoned Mr Donnelly before and after the meeting, at which it was decided that Nphet would recommend going to level 5 restrictions nationwide.

"We discussed my concerns, the concerns I shared with him of the conversations I had had with a range of members of Nphet over the course of the preceding 24 hours.

"I was very clear about the level of concern that I would have, and had,” Dr Holohan said.