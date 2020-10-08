Everyday hackers now pose threat to small businesses, expert warns

Low-level hackers have become an increasing threat to small businesses in Ireland, a Government expert has warned.

Richard Browne, a principal officer at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment said hackers are “sitting on” computer systems of small businesses in Ireland waiting for the right time to “pull the plug” and demand a ransom.

He said “post-compromise cryptoware” enabled hackers not just to access specific information they targeted, but the entire system.

“They are sitting on a system ... then one morning they pull the plug and they demand a ransom for everything. We have seen that kind of activity here in small businesses, in solicitors’ offices.”

He said it was “very difficult” for small firms to come back from that, adding that the area is a priority of the Department of Communications and the National Cyber Security Centre during October — European Cyber Security Month.

He said of the 2,500 cyber incidents identified by the NCSC, about 20% relate to fraud.

He was commenting at the online launch of the Cybercrime: Current Threats and Responses report, commissioned by the Department of Justice.

The 158-page report, authored by Sheelagh Brady and Caitríona Heinl, said cybercriminals “may find Ireland an attractive target” given the concentration of major tech corporations and data centres here.

It said there was also a potential threat from hackers sponsored by other states in the theft of intellectual property, given the high levels of R&D here.

The report also highlighted the “lack of resourcing” of An Garda Síochána and the very low number of cyber-related prosecutions.