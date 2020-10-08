485 students with wrong grades receive CAO offer

The Central Applications Office (CAO) has issued 922 offers to 886 applicants in round four of the CAO offers process.

Of those applicants, 485 are receiving an offer because their calculated grades were upgraded by the Department of Education after an error with the calculated grades process was identified.

There were 422 level eight offers made to these upgraded students, and 75 level seven or six offers were identified for these applicants.

The other 401 successful applicants were receiving an offer for a course through the Available Places facility, or because they were next on the waiting list for a course higher up on their preference list.

Of these applicants, 267 received a level eight offer and 158 received a level seven or six offer.

Overall, there were 689 offers made for level eight courses and 233 offers made for level seven or six courses.

All of these round four offers are available to view online at www.cao.ie.

Successful applicants will receive an email and a text message if they have selected this option on their application form.

Applicants receiving an offer in this round will have until 3pm on Tuesday, October 13 to accept their offer.

For students who have already received and accepted an offer in a CAO previous round, but would prefer to take their new round four offer, the CAO recommends they accept the new offer by the October 13 deadline.

This action will automatically cancel the previous acceptance.

If students do not want to accept the new offer, they are advised to do nothing and their previous acceptance will still stand.

However, if students wish to defer their current offer, they must not accept it now.

Students should instead contact the admissions office of the offering institution immediately by email, with the text 'Deferred Entry' in the subject line of the email.