It brings to 17,110 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland
Covid-19: 923 new cases and one additional death in Northern Ireland

There has been 923 new cases in Northern Ireland. File image.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 14:31

923 new cases of the Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

There has been one additional death.

It brings to 17,110 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland, while the death toll stands at 587.

Earlier, Taoiseach Michael Martin and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about the growing number of cases in the north.

They agreed to monitor the situation closely.

Stephen Donnelly will address Dáil to clarify weekend's discussions with CMO

