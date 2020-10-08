Covid-19: 923 new cases and one additional death in Northern Ireland

923 new cases of the Covid-19 have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

There has been one additional death.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



It brings to 17,110 the total number of cases in Northern Ireland, while the death toll stands at 587.

Earlier, Taoiseach Michael Martin and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about the growing number of cases in the north.

They agreed to monitor the situation closely.