67% of Irish girls report abuse or harassment online 

Some 67% of Irish girls have experienced some form of abuse or harassment online, according to a new survey.

Plan International conducted a survey of 14,000 girls across 22 countries ahead of International Day of the Girl this Sunday.

The number of girls reporting online abuse in Ireland is 9% higher than the global percentage.

Girls and young women from ethnic minorities, from the LGBTQ+ community, and girls with disabilities reported being more likely to suffer harassment as a result of these intersecting factors.

When girls speak out on issues that affect them, the abuse tends to get worse.

The average age the abuse starts at in Ireland is 13. Globally, girls as young as eight are targeted.

Some 25% of Irish respondents said they felt physically unsafe due to the abuse, while 65% felt mental or emotional stress.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said their confidence and self-esteem were knocked.

A total of 41% of girls said they received abuse on Snapchat, while 40% said it took place on Instagram.

CEO of Plan International Ireland, Paul O'Brien, said the findings show a shift in society.

"We may have moved to a place whereby street harassment is far less acceptable than before in Ireland, but the reality is that harassment has followed girls into their homes, bedrooms, and minds via social media."

The findings of the survey will be discussed today at a virtual event hosted by TV presenter Laura Whitmore with panelists including Plan International’s Youth Advisory Panel, Amy Keane, andIrish Examiner journalist Aoife Moore.

Panelist and DJ, Tara Stewart, said "Girls and young women want to be on social media — it can be an empowering place that allows them to build communities and express themselves. However, they need to be safe to do this without fear of violence."

"Social media companies need to put policies in place that prevent and respond to online harassment and hold perpetrators to account."