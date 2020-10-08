CAB seize €13,000 cash and €36,000 in a bank account

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a large sum of cash and vehicles linked to an organised crime unit.

€13,000 cash, €35,921 frozen in a bank account, BMW and Ford vehicles, and records relating to significant property transactions were seized today in a number of premises in Dublin.

CAB, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit carried out 14 searches in the capital, including residential premises, a sports club, business premises, a motor dealership, dental practices, and other professional premises.

The operation targeted an organised crime group involved in drug trafficking and outlets employed by the group that is believed to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime.