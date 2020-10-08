INMO: 216 patients across country waiting on trolleys 

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of people waiting for beds in the country this morning.

Some 28 people are waiting in the emergency department of UHL, with 12 people waiting in wards elsewhere in the building.

In total 216 people are waiting on trolleys across the country, according to figures released by the INMO.

Cork University Hospital has the second-highest number, with 36 people waiting.

Mayo University Hospital has 21 people on trolleys, Midland Regional Hospital has 22 and 10 people wait in Tullamore Hospital.

Seven people are currently waiting for a bed in the emergency department in the Mercy Hospital, Cork, while 12 wait at the University Hospital Kerry.

There was nobody waiting for a trolley in eight hospitals across the country including University Hospital Waterford, Nenagh General, and Mid-Western Regional Hospital Ennis.