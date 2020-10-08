Gardaí alter checkpoint plan to avoid delays on major roads 

New traffic layouts will allow heavy goods vehicles to pass through a specially dedicated lane, in order to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution.  Photo: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 07:53
Mairead Cleary

Gardai have made changes to their Covid checkpoints plan to take lorries out of the long queues which thousands of motorists were caught in across the country yesterday.  

From 7am this morning, alterations will be introduced to two designated checkpoints on the N7 (Junction 6) and the M2 (Junction 2). 

New traffic layouts will allow heavy goods vehicles to pass through a specially dedicated lane, in order to minimise delay or disruption to business distribution. 

New signage will be put in place prior to the checkpoint, indicating that the right-hand lane (lane 3) will be available for HGV only.

Operation Fanacht, which sees 130 checkpoints established across the country, is due to last three weeks, due to the move to Level Three Covid restrictions. 

The Gardaí are encouraged to adopt the four 'Es' in conducting the checks: engage, explain, and encourage — but not the fourth: enforce.

