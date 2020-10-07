PAC expresses distaste about ruling that limits what committee can ask in hearings

The membership of the Public Accounts Committee has spoken of its distaste for a new Oireachtas ruling which could serve to “nobble” the work of committees.

Speaking at the committee’s meeting this afternoon to discuss its programme of work, Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry spoke of Standing Order 218, a newly drafted order which defines what the committee can ask about in its hearings.

Mr MacSharry alleged that the imposition of the narrow definitions of the committee’s remit was a result of the adverse decision of the Supreme Court against PAC regarding former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins.

That decision had ruled that PAC had gone beyond its remit in questioning her in depth about her salary as CEO.

“I said at the time that the Kerins judgement would be dressed up in such a way as to nobble the work of committees, and this one in particular, and that is precisely what’s going to happen,” he said.

Standing orders are the rules of the Dáil, with a new book of such orders put together for the beginning of each new Dáil session.

Standing Order 218 was drafted in July, and has been approved into force by the Ceann Comhairle.

“The implications of all this is that we can talk about issues when they’re in the history books,” Mr MacSharry said.

He inquired as to “what options are open to us to object to this standing order”.

His concerns were echoed by committee chair Brian Stanley and his fellow Sinn Féin member Matt Carthy.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to ask in any public official here until this matter is resolved, and if they want to refuse we still shouldn’t be afraid to ask. This committee should reject it and should seek to have it unwound,” Mr Stanley said.

“This is a significant issue that needs to be resolved,” Mr Carthy said, adding that he was particularly grateful that Mr MacSharry had raised it given his status as a Government TD.

Meanwhile, the committee agreed unanimously that it would call the secretary general of the Department of Education to appear before it “as soon as possible” to discuss the recent issues involving the calculated grades delivered to Leaving Cert students.

Redress fund Caranua will also be called before the committee in order to discuss a backlog of historic applications to it from a number of survivors of historical abuse.

The rest of the committee’s programme before the Christmas recess was also agreed.

The list is: the Office of Public Works to discuss issues in budgeting and property management; the Department of Housing with regard to the allocation of land for social housing; the Irish Prison Service and the Department of Justice; the Department of Social Protection regarding the Jobpath programme; the Revenue Commissioners concerning the issue of bogus self employment; and the HSE regarding issues involving non-compliant procurement and the use of agency staff.