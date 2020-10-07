New poll sees collapse in support for Green Party

The Green Party has seen its popular support plummet since taking office, down eight points to just 4%, according to a new opinion poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows that satisfaction ratings for the Government coalition have fallen, though there is good news for Fianna Fáil.

The opinion poll, published tonight, shows that the Green Party has lost eight percentage points since entering Government, down from 12% to 4% from a similar poll in June.

For Fine Gael, its support is down two points to 35%, with Sinn Féin on 29%, up 4%. There is better news for Fianna Fáil, where support is up three points to 17%.

The full state of the parties is as follows: Fine Gael at 35% (down two), Sinn Féin at 29% (up four), Fianna Fáil at 17% (up three), Greens at 4% (down eight), Labour at 4% (up two), with Independents and smaller parties on 11% (up one).

Among the smaller parties, Solidarity-People Before Profit are at 1% (up one), the Social Democrats are at 2% (no change), and Independents are at 8% (up one).

Undecided voters are at 18%, up two percentage points since June.

The poll also shows that approval ratings for the Government and all the main party leaders have fallen.

The satisfaction rating for Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has plummeted by 13 points from 40% to 27%.

Support for the other two coalition parties is holding up, with Fianna Fáil gaining by three points to 17% and Fine Gael slipping marginally by two points to 35%.

Mary Lou McDonald’s Sinn Féin party has seen its support rise by four points to 29%, adding to its rise in support in the general election in February.

The poll shows that public satisfaction with the Government has fallen from 72% in June to 48% today.

In terms of support for the leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin's satisfaction rating has fallen from 46% in June (when he was leader of the Opposition) to 39% today.

Satisfaction with Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar has dropped by 10 points to 65%, while Mary Lou McDonald’s rating has declined marginally by three points from 49% to 46%.

The Labour Party’s rating has doubled from 2% in June to 4%, returning to the level of the February general election. But while Government satisfaction has slumped since June, there is some encouragement for the coalition.