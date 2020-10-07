Doctor removed as Shannondoc chair after accusing health officials of spreading fear

A doctor in Limerick has lost his position as the chairperson of Shannondoc after he delivered a speech at an anti-lockdown rally, where he accused health officials of spreading “fear”.

Dr Pat Morrissey, who operates a clinic in Adare, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is “completely out of touch” and “should be scrapped”.

He also described the body as “megalomaniac bureaucrats".

The Limerick GP spoke at a protest organised by the Yellow Vest movement in Dublin last week, where he told protestors that Covid-19 is, for many, a mild illness.

He did, however, admit that for some people it can be quite serious.

Dr Morrissey also stated that he defied HSE guidelines by prescribing certain medications to patients.

“In defiance of guidelines from the HSE, I use hydroxychloroquine, zinc, azithromycin, and vitamin D in combination in high-risk patients with Covid. HCQ [hydroxychloroquine] has been used for 70 years in treatment of malaria and autoimmune diseases," he said.

“With the arrival of Covid, we were told all of a sudden that it was a dangerous drug.

"I didn’t believe this, and did my own research. There is plenty of evidence for its effectiveness.”

The doctor also admitted taking HCQ himself.

In his speech, Dr Morrissey said: “Nphet believe your health is determined by a stupid swab result. This is meaningless data being used to subdue the people.

“The lockdowns must stop. People miss the camaraderie of sport and the arts and music.

It’s time to stop existing and to start living again. Ireland under Nphet’s fear-mongering propaganda is getting sicker by the day.

A spokesperson for Shannondoc confirmed that Dr Pat Morrissey is no longer its chairperson or a member of the board.

“As a frontline healthcare service provider, Shannondoc fully supports and follows public health guidance," the spokesperson said.

"Shannondoc has put in place best-practice procedures and protocols in order to protect both patients and our staff from the coronavirus.

“We wish to assure our patients that we will continue to uphold and implement these practices and the directives as issued by public health authorities.

"These directives have, and continue to offer the best protective environment for both patients and medical staff."

In a statement last night, the HSE said: "Hydroxychloroquine is not used as a treatment for Covid-19. It has been removed from clinical recommendations due to evidence indicating a lack of benefit in patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

"The most important action we can take is to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19.

"You can do this through regular hand-washing; practising good respiratory hygiene; keeping 2m between yourself and other people; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; and by wearing a mask in indoor public spaces where indicated."