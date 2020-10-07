All third-level teaching should be online until 2021, says students' union

Colleges and universities should not resume face-to-face teaching, bar essential classes, until after Christmas and students should be offered refunds if they wish to leave their accommodation.

That’s according to the Union of Students Ireland (USI) which has called for a decision to be made on whether or not the majority of third-level tuition will remain online for the remainder of the semester “sooner rather than later.”

Following consultation with students, and after considering Covid-19 outbreaks among students in the UK, the USI believes that the vast majority of third-level learning should remain online until next year.

However, the union, which represents 374,000 students on the island of Ireland, has also called for a range of “extensive and essential” supports to be put in place for students affected by such a move.

The union was “extremely concerned” that the last announcement regarding remote learning was made late on a Friday afternoon when colleges were due to open the following Monday.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, USI president, said: “That is very distressing for students and at this stage decision-making resulting in temporary two to three-week measures offers no reassurance to students or staff and puts the sector in a position of having to be reactive, rather than proactive.”

“Therefore, we are calling for a decision to be made that face-to-face teaching, unless this is not possible due to the practical nature of the class or subject, will not resume until after the Christmas break."

Resuming face-to-face teaching after Christmas also gives institutions and the Government the chance to put in place the necessary student supports required, she added.

The union believes that campuses should remain open, with essential services such as libraries and student health centres to remain operational.

The USI has also called for spaces to be designated on all campuses for students to access study, to join synchronous lectures, and to access food and drink.

“Robust” measures should be put in place to monitor standards of teaching and learning, and special consideration should be given to the needs of students on placement.

When it comes to accommodation, the USI is calling for students to be offered refunds without financial penalty if they wish to leave term-time accommodation. The USI has also called on the Government to lobby private sector providers to ensure refunds are offered to students renting privately.

Earlier this week, Siptu called for all third-level tuition to remain online until after Christmas as both staff and students are under pressure dealing with Covid restrictions in ‘two to three-week blocks’.

Uncertainty is leading to “excessive stress levels”, among staff who have endured a tense summer preparing for the academic year, according to the union which represents staff in private and public institutions.

NUIG and UCD have told students teaching will remain online until Christmas.