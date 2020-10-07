Labour party wants Government to purchase to private hospitals

The Labour party has called on the Government to purchase two private hospitals at a cost of up to €500m as part of its alternative budget.

The party also wants to see the current flat-rate Employee Wage Subsidy Scheme overhauled to a model that would see workers receive 60% of their income and would provide training and upskilling on days that people are not working.

The restoration of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to €350 per week has also been proposed as part of its alternative budget.

Proposing the purchase of private health facilities, Labour leader Alan Kelly said more elective hospitals are required to deal with demand and waiting lists.

"Unfortunately we do not have a very good track record of building hospitals and we need them very quickly," said Mr kelly.

"So we're saying, because of ICU capacity, because of elective capacity, because of the need to deal with non-covid clinical and critical areas, we want to purchase two hospitals and at least one of them, we believe, should be a co-located hospital here in Dublin."

Mr Kelly refused to state which hospitals should be bought, but said the party has estimated it would cost between €450m to €500m.

Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane said the Labour plan has "merit" but immediate actions are required.

We certainly want to see as much investment in public healthcare as we can get but we are in the middle of a health emergency and what we need is resources now.

He suggested there could be legal issues around buying private hospitals which could delay the process and said his own party has called for 100 more ICU beds across the country next year.

Labour's finance spokesperson Ged Nash said a new ObairGhearr scheme, based on a German scheme, would save thousands of jobs through wage subsidies, but would reskill and train employees at the same time using the surplus in the National Training Fund.