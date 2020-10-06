Tánaiste tells FG meeting Level 5 'circuit break' is highly possible 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told a meeting of his party that a level 5 ‘circuit break’ is still highly possible, 24 hours after his stinging rebuke of Nphet and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

There were demands from the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting for the entire mechanism of how Nphet communicates with Government to change.

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy told the meeting that the National Emergency Coordination Group, which was so effective during flood events in recent years, should be stood up, especially if Covid-19 is here for a prolonged period of time.

The Irish Examiner has been told that Mr Murphy said the benefit of using the NECG would allow a wide range of stakeholders, from the Gardai to the Department of Business have input into key decisions.

In his contribution, Mr Varadkar said that it was inevitable that cases will rise for the next two to three weeks.

He said this was the case even with the country at Level 3 restrictions.

According to sources present, Mr Varadkar made clear the country was not ready to return to lockdown so swiftly as required by Nphet.

It is understood Mr Varadkar repeated points he made on TV on Monday night to the effect that moving to a second lockdown was not recommended as many other countries in Europe have higher rates at present.

It is understood the Tánaiste repeatedly refused to rule out a move to the ‘circuit break’ lockdown, the very situation he was so critical of on Monday night.

Mr Varadkar is believed to have stressed that despite the noise around his comments, it is a battle between the people and the virus and not a battle between Government and Nphet.

He said that what has to happen now is government and Nphet have to get back on the same page.

“We are all good people, we all want what is best for our country, we all want to save lives, we want to avoid long term damage that cost lives. And I think that's the view of government and Nphet,” he reportedly said.