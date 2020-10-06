Covid-19: 432 new cases and one additional death

The Department of Health has confirmed 432 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death.

Of the cases notified today;

218 are men / 214 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

60 cases have been identified as community transmission

111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said; “It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it."

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn said; “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”