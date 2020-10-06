Experts warn of Covid risk to recently released prisoners

Senior medics have warned of the risk to recently released prisoners of contracting Covid-19 and have argued that the current pandemic is "a once in a generation opportunity to embed prison health into public health, and it should not be missed".

The article, published in the BJGP Open journal of primary care, also said that reducing prison populations, and increasing the level of healthcare provision in jails, would help in tackling the spread of the coronavirus in general in the community.

The paper, entitled Prison and opportunities for the management of Covid-19 said that challenges for managing Covid-19 in prisons include overcrowded prison environments, the poor general health profile of prisoners, the quality of prison healthcare services, existing high levels of communicable diseases, and the inability to comply with most social distancing and hand hygiene rules.

"However, little attention has been focused on the opportunities that prison healthcare can provide in the management of Covid-19 and other public health concerns," it said.

"Prison committal provides an opportunity to screen patients for Covid-19, and should be part of any containment strategy involving increased testing and contact tracing.

"Prisons are also locations where large numbers of people can be offered vaccinations, and this will hopefully form a critical part of the long-term strategy for the management of Covid-19."

It said while telemedicine — or caring for patients remotely - was difficult in prisons, "it would seem like an appropriate and efficient way to deliver health care to large groups of prisoners. It also could have the added benefit of giving prisoners access to the opinions of medical specialists in secondary care, while reducing the requirement to attend hospital services including accident and emergency departments. This would reduce cost, free up staff, and reduce the risks of spreading COVID- 19 both in prison and community settings".

It also said the period immediately after release from prison was considered "high risk" for overdose and other issues and better support structures were needed, adding:

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to embed prison health into public health, and it should not be missed."