Plan to resurrect ailing tourism sector that includes extra bank holiday welcomed by industry

An expert-led plan to resurrect the ailing tourism sector has been given a broad thumbs-up by industry figures, who have now called for the plan to be fully implemented to revive flagging regional economies.

The plan, presented to Minister Catherine Martin by the Tourism Recovery Taskforce, calls for measures such as an extra bank holiday, grants exceeding €100m, and a boost in overseas marketing.

It also calls for liquidity measures to support vulnerable but viable businesses, and a reduction in Vat from 13.5% to 9% — a measure that has been called for long before the pandemic began.

The resumption of inbound international tourism, which typically brings lucrative high-spending guests from countries like the US, Canada, and China, should also be prioritised, the taskforce said.

Chair of the taskforce, Ruth Andrews, said: "The impact of Covid-19 on tourism has been existential, devastating employment, businesses and livelihoods across the sector."

Taking the necessary action now can save and restore jobs and avoid the need for long-term State intervention to support those left behind, she said.

The Incoming Tour Operators Association (ITOA) said the plan was a good one for an industry that has lost 95% of their 2020 business due to the government travel ban.

President of ITOA, Rob Rankin, said: “We believe that if the Government adopts the recommendations of this plan, tourism will play an important role in the national economic recovery by sustaining thousands of jobs across every region where this international traded service is vital to the prosperity of so many communities.”

Without urgent financial support, companies cannot survive until next summer, he said.

If the 31 ITOA member companies are not granted financial aid between now and when the travel ban is lifted, close to 1,000 jobs directly employed in those companies and 22,500 jobs supported in tourism will be lost, he claimed.

Tourism Ireland welcomes Tourism Recovery Plan https://t.co/sxpiWzmcfC pic.twitter.com/1a6M45OorL — Tourism Ireland (@TourismIreland) October 6, 2020

CEO of Tourism Ireland, Niall Gibbons, said that in a normal year, around 75% of the total tourism spend comes from international visitors.

"While staycation business has helped alleviate the complete collapse of the tourism sector in 2020, it will be important to welcome back international visitors at the earliest opportunity," he said.

The call to double the overseas tourism marketing fund to €94m was particularly welcome, he said.