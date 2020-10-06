Majority of NUI Galway classes will be online until Christmas due to Covid restrictions

Students at NUI Galway will be able to get refunds for their campus accommodation if they choose to leave. File Picture

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 15:17
Jess Casey & Aine Kenny

NUI Galway is the first university in the country to confirm that the vast majority of learning will be delivered online until after Christmas.

In a video message to students today, NUIG president Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said that essential work will continue on campus, including research, lab-based teaching, and practical tuition.

However, all other teaching and learning will remain online for the remainder of the semester, he added.

At the end of September, NUIG, like all higher education institutions, was instructed to switch to remote learning, except for essential work, for at least two weeks.

Level three restrictions, which come into effect at midnight tonight, see these restrictions extended until October 27 at least.

In his message to students, Mr Ó hÓgartaigh asked students to follow public health guidelines.

In an email, students were told that NUIG will refund them the cost of campus accommodation, less the facilities charges, should they wish to leave.

NUIG student union president Pádraic Toomey said he believes students will welcome the clarity around the plans for the semester.

“It makes sense. It's this in-between that’s not good for anyone, it's not helping anyone," he said.

“I think students were just calling for some kind of clarity around what the rest of the semester would look like. 

“The limbo is probably the worst bit, being told ‘oh, it’s two weeks and then we’ll see, now it’s three weeks and then we’ll see’.

“That way people don’t know if they should stay or go.” 

Mr Toomey expects students may face problems when it comes to seeking refunds for their private accommodation.

“We need Government to step up a little bit to help students who are facing losing out.” 

