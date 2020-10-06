Cork restaurateurs fear they will not survive another closure

Already-struggling restaurants around Cork City feel like they are being "targeted" as a sector as the fresh round of level three restrictions kicks in.

Jason O'Sullivan, manager of Liberty Grill on Washington Street, says they will close at midnight tonight and won't offer a takeaway service. They also don't have the space for outdoor dining.

"Even if we were to do outdoor dining, you'd have 15 people sitting outside, and Irish people out in the cold? I can't really imagine it, there would also be extra financial implications of [having outdoor seating]."

Mr O'Sullivan says they have reduced the restaurant's tables from 15 down to eight. "If we are not full from morning to evening, we can't make ends meet."

Michelle and Katie McCarthy in their family-owned restaurant Jacobs on the Mall, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

However, he says today has been busy, describing it like Christmas Eve.

"Restaurants are some of the safer places, we are anyway. All of our tables are two metres apart.

"There's a lot of places that haven't done this and who haven't been compliant. I've walked into a few places in town and walked back out again because it's just like it was beforehand.

"In a way, the industry has done this to themselves, trying to be greedy and jamming in as many tables as they can."

Students Hannah Dalton, Watergrasshill and Holy O’Connor, White’s Cross enjoying lunch at the Liberty Grill, Washington Street, Cork, before it closes due to Covid19 restrictions. Picture Dan Linehan

He says he often finishes work on a Friday night and walks down Washington Street, and says the scenes there are like Covid never happened, with people carrying on and partying.

Michelle McCarthy, of Jacob's on the Mall on South Mall, says she spent a "fortune" renovating the restaurant before reopening in September.

The restaurant has been open for 24 years and she wanted to ensure the premises was Covid-compliant before reopening.

"We will be closed from midnight tonight. We have had a good few reservations flooding in today, which is good, but we only reopened last month."

Ms McCarthy says Jacob's is quite large, the number of tables has been reduced, and all are spaced out by two metres.

"A lot of my customers can be mid-40s upwards. They said they felt so comfortable coming in."

She says there's no room for outdoor dining and takeaway isn't a viable option.

It's October in Ireland, we don't have the weather.

"I won't do takeaway, it's not what we do. I don't think our food would travel well."

Ms McCarthy says she feels like the sector is being targeted, and that in retail shops, customers can pick up an item and put it back down without it being sanitised.

Meanwhile, in Jacob's, they wipe down chairs, tables, and salt and pepper shakers after every customer, and leave the tables empty for 15 minutes after each sitting.

"My staff are all up in a heap. We have to organise Covid payments, are they going to survive the next three weeks?"

She adds she is fortunate that she has no mortgage left to pay on the building, and that her heart goes out to people who have to pay rent for their premises.

"Businesses that have only opened in the last year or two, they won't come back.

"It's a sad day for Cork. We were really coming into our own with our restaurants, bars, and hospitality trade. Why are we being hit again?"