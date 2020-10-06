Family carers struggling to make ends meet

70% of family carers were struggling to make ends meet before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new study carried out by Family Carers Ireland.

One in five carers were forced to cut back on heating and groceries.

They were also fighting to access basic support, with 75% experiencing difficulties getting services for the people they care for.

75% of carers who reported they worked outside the home said they also provided over 50 hours of care per week, on top of their full time job.

Meanwhile, 55% of carers had to give up paid employment to care for a loved one.

The study showed that carers were under enormous financial strain, with 29% of carers living in households with a total income of less than €20,000 per year.

57% of carers have experienced or are likely to experience debt as a result of caring, and 21% of carers who are struggling financially have cut back on essentials such as groceries and heating.

"I’m trying to juggle important bills like ESB, groceries and fuel as our only source of heating is an open fire for a one-bedroom house. We rarely go out and we don't own a vehicle," said one carer.

"At least we have internet access so we can communicate with other people to avoid further isolation. Our weekly income is just enough for both of us, but not enough for his respite, so I cannot leave his side."

Another carer said they often went without their medication to try and make ends meet.

Another carer has given up work to care for his wife and child: "My wife had a physical and mental breakdown as a result of being primary carer for our child. I retired early to look after both and give my wife a chance to recover her health."

Other carers are worried about their pensions: "I will have no pension due to years of caring. I'm worried to the point of anxiety/panic about my future years."

The comments were made by participants of the survey, which is the first national State of Caring survey, completed by 1,250 family carers pre-Covid.

The strain was also leading to physical and mental health problems, with 56% of carers saying their financial circumstances was affecting their health.

45% of carers surveyed said they have a long-term illness, health problem or disability.

"The research indicates that caring can have significant adverse impact on a person’s health and wellbeing," says Catherine Cox, Head of Communication with Family Carers Ireland.

Ms Cox said this was mainly due to the lack of supports carers receive, both financially and socially.

"Without the estimated €10 billion in unpaid care they provide each year, the Irish health service would collapse. Despite the enormity of their contribution, many family carers are going without support."

Ms Cox added that during lockdown, the blanket withdrawal of supports such as homecare, respite, personal assistance hours and residential care forced many carers to care alone, around the clock and without the support of extended family or friends."

According to a previous Family Carers Ireland study, 86 per cent of carers are worried about their loved one contracting Covid-19, and 84 per cent have concerns about becoming infected and being unable to provide care.