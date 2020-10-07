Further funding needed to prevent 'collateral damage' of Covid-19 on Ireland's youth

Further investment in youth organisations is needed to halt the 'collateral damage' being caused to Irish young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's according to the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which says the lives of Irish young people have been disproportionately affected the coronavirus outbreak.

The group says that issues surrounding this year's Leaving Certificate, and the subsequent offering of third-level places, together with diminishing employment prospects, have made Ireland's young people less sure and less confident of their future.

At present, youth unemployment in Ireland stands at 38%.

The disruption to regular socialising with friends and peers caused by the pandemic is also negatively impacting the mental health of young people here.

The NYCI is now calling for greater Government investment in youth organisations around the country.

Current projections show that Ireland's youth population will exceed 1m people by 2025, and the NYCI says that further investment in youth services is needed to prepare for this increase.

While overall government expenditure up 17% since 2011, youth work services funding up just 2.7%, and the NYCI say this is far below what is required.

The NYCI represents 54 youth organisations, staffed by 1,400 employees and 40,000 volunteers, working with over 380,000 young people nationwide.

As part of a pre-budget submission, the NCYI and its members have called on the Government to invest an additional €4.7m in youth work services to provide more supports for young people.

This, it says, should form part of a suite measures needed to better tackle the issues facing Ireland’s youth.

The NYCI is also seeking an investment of €27m in funding to combat youth unemployment, as well as a €3m investment to help tackle homelessness among young people.

NYCI Deputy Director, James Doorley said young people were among the "hardest hit" by the coronavirus pandemic.

NYCI Deputy Director, James Doorley: "It is up to the new Government to recognise the contributions of young people by supporting young people and providing the pathway to a better future." Picture: Tommy Clancy

He said: "With their education or fledgling careers interrupted, and the disruption of support from friends and networks, the impact on their mental health has been well-documented in a number of recent reports.

Youth work services provide a vital lifeline to young people at this challenging time and are well placed to help young people cope with the effects of living with this pandemic.

The NYCI says that this funding, and any additional funding provided, could be distributed across the different areas of youth work happening in Ireland, such as targeted youth work, mainstream youth work, youth information, and local voluntary youth clubs, and would strengthen the sector as a whole.

"Overall government expenditure is up 17% since 2011, youth work services funding has increased by just 2.7% in the same period.

"Given the challenges faced by young people, and the vital work youth services carry out in supporting them, an increase of €4.7m would be a starting point to providing a pathway through this.

"It is up to the new Government to recognise the contributions of young people by supporting young people and providing the pathway to a better future," he added.