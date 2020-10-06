Law Society of Ireland encourages members to stop using 'Dear Sirs' greeting

The Law Society of Ireland has launched a new policy to encourage hundreds of solicitors to discontinue the outdated 'Dear Sirs' greeting.

'Dear Sirs' was traditionally used on all formal letters and business emails where the recipient was unknown.

But the society says it is now moving to make the greeting more equal and diverse.

It pointed to the fact that 51% of all solicitors in Ireland are women.

President of the Law Society of Ireland, Michele O’Boyle, said: “In a move to make our written communications reflect a more equal, diverse and inclusive profession, the Law Society is encouraging solicitors and all colleagues across the legal profession to retire the male-centric 'Dear Sirs' phrase and adopt greetings that have a more inclusive modern approach.

"It is entirely a matter for each firm if they choose to adopt an alternative salutation or not, however, it is an initiative the Law Society is encouraging.

"This Law Society policy change is not a ‘women’s issue’. It is social progress.

"Women now make up over 51 per cent of the solicitors’ profession and the use of the “Dear Sirs” salutation is no longer accurate,” she added.

Ms O’Boyle said there were many alternative greetings that could be used by solicitors when writing letters.

"There are many other suitable alternatives to 'Dear Sirs'.

"Dear Mr/Ms Surname, Dear Colleague, Dear Counsel, A Chara, or Dear Position, i.e. Dear Managing Partner, Dear Principal, Dear Senior Associate etc.- these are all alternatives and this is not an exhaustive list.

I anticipate that my colleagues across the profession will welcome this initiative and, will adopt personalised, gender-appropriate or gender-neutral greetings.

"It is an easy adjustment to make which will result in a more inclusive profession, however, I wish to stress that it is entirely a matter for each firm if they choose to adopt an alternative salutation or not.”

Ms O'Boyle said it is time "to retire this outdated salutation" and to "develop and normalise other, more inclusive greetings which reflect the world we live in.”

She also highlighted the Law Society’s strategy statement, Proud of Tradition – Prepared for the Future.

"Further, the 'Dear Sirs' salutation conflicts with the Law Society’s Gender Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion policy as it is exclusive and not reflective of gender.

"It does not represent all of our members," she added.