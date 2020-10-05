NI Health Minister angered by GAA scenes as PSNI launches investigation

Police are investigating potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions following a GAA match at the weekend.

Images posted online showed large numbers of fans in the stands in an apparent breach of social distancing guidelines.

The sporting organisation has suspended all club matches in the interest of public safety but Derry GAA defended its handling of the county final.

Stormont’s health minister Robin Swann said: “I am disappointed, I am angry.”

He said the club had claimed after-match actions were beyond their control, but added: “I would have liked to have seen more stringent application of the guidance.”

He told the assembly that public health regulations were in place to prevent unnecessary spread of Covid-19.

“There has to be some recognition that our regulations and guidance is put in place to prevent hospitalisations, to prevent people entering intensive care units, to prevent deaths.

It is the clear message coming from the Executive jointly.

“If there are breaches I would encourage the PSNI to investigate all media and social media that is available.”

The game between Slaughtneil and Magherafelt was moved from Derry’s Celtic Park to Bellaghy, in the Mid-Ulster Council area, after extra Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in the Derry and Strabane Council area.

The infection is raging through the community there.

PSNI Superintendent Mike Baird said: “We are aware of the GAA matches in Bellaghy yesterday and will be reviewing all available evidence to determine any potential breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations NI 2020.”

Derry GAA said it moved the game as it did not want spectators to enter the city because of the high rate of infection.

It was an all-ticket event with restricted numbers, and advice on GAA and health protocols, including social distancing, were widely communicated, the organisation added.

The GAA has suspended all club fixtures.

DUP assembly member Keith Buchanan said: “Many people may see it as closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, and we await to see what impact this game might have on the spread of Covid-19 within the community.”

(PA Graphics)

Last month, Ulster GAA urged fans not to invade pitches at the final whistle following Dungannon’s victory over Trillick in the Tyrone senior football championship final.

Fans ran on to the field to celebrate with the team, prompting criticism from First Minster Arlene Foster.

Queen’s University in Belfast is investigating a video that appears to show some of its students dancing to Rock The Boat in one of its accommodation buildings at the Elms student village last week.

There have been 616 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland confirmed in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

Some 3,630 have been reported in the last seven days, bringing the overall total confirmed in the region to 14,690.

No further deaths have been reported by the department, leaving the toll at 584.

Meanwhile, Stormont finance minister Conor Murphy has requested a “very urgent” meeting with UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to discuss what financial support would be on offer if Northern Ireland was to enter another period of lockdown.

“Clearly the executive and undoubtedly the government in Dublin and government in London are all looking with great concern at the increase in the prevalence of the virus right across these islands and considering advice from medical and scientific advisers as to what additional steps might be necessary,” he told a Stormont press conference.

Arlene Foster (David Young/PA)

Mrs Foster told the BBC she and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill are pressing the Government for more money to support businesses if tougher restrictions are introduced.

She has been in discussion with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

Mrs Foster said “lockdown” means different things to different people.

She added: “It is not inevitable that we have a so-called lockdown.

“We will not be going back to a situation where schools are closed again and we are in a situation of total lockdown.”

Police have imposed 27 £1,000 (€1,100) fines for failure to isolate and 1,156 penalty notices.