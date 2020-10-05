Taoiseach: Level 5 could have cost hundreds of thousands of jobs

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said a move to level 5 restrictions, as requested by State doctors, would have had a “devastating” impact on lives and businesses that are only getting back on their feet.

Mr Martin confirmed the Government decision to reject the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team. He made clear a balance is now being struck between the public health advice and the wider economic and societal impact of returning to a full lockdown.

He did acknowledge there is a worrying rise in positive Covid-19 cases and said the entire country will move alongside Dublin and Donegal onto level 3 restrictions from midnight on Tuesday.

Explaining the Government’s decision to reject the NPHET advice, Mr Martin said: “Businesses are beginning to recover and vital public health services are still backlogged. Severe restrictions now would have a very damaging impact, which those services and businesses may not be able to recover from. That said, the government has decided to increase the level of controls in most of the country and to step up efforts to ensure compliance with guidelines.

“We have decided at this stage, not to move to a more comprehensive lockdown. It's important to understand that the potential implications of such a move are severe and very different from those we faced earlier this year. It could involve the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs with these concentrated and families and communities, which are already experiencing difficulties.

“And an immediate comprehensive lockdown would make it much harder to deal with non-Covid health concerns, including the impact of isolation on the mental health of many of our people."

He said the facts show that there is an exponential increase in the rate of transmission right across the country.

“This virus will continue to have an impact. No matter how much we want to forget the virus, and move on with our lives, we must continue to manage it and protect ourselves,” he said.

“As our public health officials have pointed out, there has been a significant and serious rise in the number of cases. And this is still a virus which is deadly and can cause lasting harm, even to those who overcome it."

The Taoiseach said all counties will be at Level 3 for a period of 3 weeks until midnight on October 27, at which point the situation will be reviewed by the Government, based on the status of the virus and public health advice.

In addition, in recognising that Level 3 is being extended in Dublin and Donegal beyond the three-week period, businesses in these counties will be eligible for a further 20% and 10% top-up respectively.

Placing all counties at Level 3 has the following implications:

Social gatherings: Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of 6 from one other household.

No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals (see below).

No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people.

People should remain in their county (i.e. they must not leave to travel either domestically or internationally), with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

People are asked to work from home unless absolutely necessary.

Education: Schools, Early Learning and Childcare services should remain open. Adult and Higher Education Institutions should remain open, but are asked to review protective measures and take steps to limit congregation as much as possible.

You are asked to walk or cycle where possible so that public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only.

Sports: No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter county and senior club championship – all to take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing may continue, but behind closed doors.

Non-contact training activities can continue in the outdoors and in pods of up to 15, with certain exemptions (see below).

Indoor training should be confined to individuals only and no classes are to take place.

Business and Services All retail shops and shopping centres may remain open. All services such as hairdressers, beauticians, barbers, opticians etc. may remain open with strict adherence to sectoral guidance on protective measures.

All outdoor playgrounds, play areas, parks remain open.

Gyms/leisure centres, swimming pools may remain open for individual use only and with protective measures.

Hotels, Guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open, but with services limited to residents.

Restaurants and Cafes (including bars/pubs serving food/wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to an absolute maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed.

Libraries will be available for e-services and call and collect.

All indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions should close.

Religious services will move online, though places of worship may remain open for private prayer.