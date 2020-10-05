Elderly woman dies in Co Westmeath crash

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 21:07
Neil Michael

A pensioner has died in a single-vehicle road traffic accident.

The 90-year-old woman died when her car crashed in the Golden Island area of Athlone, Co. Westmeath, at approximately 2:10pm this afternoon. 

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who has not already come forward to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users who may have dash cam footage of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

