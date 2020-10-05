Opposition demands explanation for Level 3 decision

The Opposition has called for a "clear reasoning" behind the Government's decision to put the country in Level 3 of the restrictions framework.

Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane said that the government's decision to divert from Nphet advice is "very confusing".

"All of this will have to be properly explained. The Government has a responsibility to explain its decisions."

Mr Cullinane said it is now incumbent upon the Government to "deal with the big issues" such as investing in testing and acute hospitals. He said Ireland must now "get ahead of the virus".

Labour's Alan Kelly said the manner in which the Nphet advice was made public, through the leaking of a letter sent to the Government on Sunday night, was "disturbing".

"That is not the way you communicate."

Read More Survey reveals toll pandemic has taken on public's wellbeing

He called for Nphet to make public the data which prompted its change of opinion between Thursday, when it said it would not recommend going to Level 3 nationwide, and Sunday.

Mr Kelly said the country has to "look at the idea of the roadmap".

"This plan was designed to allow us to go up and down in levels between one and five. But Nphet's advice throws this out the window. It is difficult for me to explain to businesses in Tipperary how we would go from Level 2 to Level 5. We need clear decisions from the government today."

Mr Kelly said the government is diverting from its own Covid plan which needs to be reviewed.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the government needs to give people hope of something close to a normal Christmas.

“It is imperative that the Government make the correct decisions at this crucial time, to avoid further serious consequences for our people, our health services and our economy.

“We believe that the Government must provide people with hope, with something to aim for, as we navigate through this very tough phase. We suggest the Government set an objective for the additional restrictions people have to bear so they will have a Christmas where they will have family or friends around them."

People Before Profit TDs said that government’s failure to properly deal with the Covid-19 pandemic makes an upgrading of levels "necessary".