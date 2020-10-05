Gardai appeal for help finding missing Donegal man

Gardaí are again seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 27-year-old Donegal man.

Cian Langelaan has been missing from the Falcarragh area of the county since Thursday.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches high with a medium build, sandy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots.

A bag with his belongings was found last week on Dunfanaghy Pier.

Friends have been combing local towns and scenic spots in the hope of finding the man, who has been the subject of a previous missing person appeals.

Search and rescue teams have been also looking around the Horn Head area.

Anyone with information on Cian's whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station in Donegal on 074 9153060.

They can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.