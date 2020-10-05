'A lot of pubs will close': Publicans claim tighter restrictions will devastate trade

Publicans across the country are reeling from the announcement of further nationwide restrictions, which would see many close only weeks after re-opening.

According to Owner of the Castle Inn Pub, Michael O’Donovan, any restrictions of a level three or higher will spell disaster for the industry.

“Whether we go to level three, four or five, it's bad for us.

"At level three the only thing we're allowed to do is operate with 15 people outside.

"These are the restrictions that are in place in both Donegal and Dublin.

So for the vast majority of publicans that means we are effectively closed. So that is a huge loss to us.

“Look, for many of us publicans, it would be a huge financial loss because the stock that we got in two weeks ago, to restock our bars for reopening, a lot of that stock will be spoiled.

"A lot of our stock has a short shelf life and that stock will potentially be lost after the four-week period.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had advised level five restrictions for the entire country but the government decided against implementing total lockdown.

Mr O’Donovan says any further restrictions are hard to handle, with the industry having already suffered massive losses over the summer.

“Mentally, it’s really tough to take.

"We had to get our businesses prepared. We had to get sanitation equipment in. We had to restock.

“There have been very few cases linked to pubs.

"There are protocols in place if there have been cases linked to pubs, so it is a shame that is our livelihoods that are being taken away with this closure tonight.”

Danny Collins, owner of the Boston Bar in Bantry, echoes Mr O’Donovan’s views, saying increased restrictions will have a devastating impact.

“I'll be quite honest, as a publican who is paying a mortgage and paying other expenses - electricity, insurance - it's very hard to take.

If the country goes into level three or four, it's bad news.

"Anything above three means the pubs are locked down except for service outside which is hardly possible in this country because of the weather.

“This is going to cause a lot of rural pubs and pubs in cities and towns to close."