Public need evidence that Covid actions are making a difference

People are more likely to comply with public health guidelines if given evidence and feedback that their actions are making a difference to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

An international study looking at public health messaging and behaviour has found that focussing on positive rather than negative outcomes resonates better with the public and that targeted messages are needed to reach different groups.

Researchers at NUI Galway, involved in the International Covid-19 Awareness and Responses Evaluation (iCARE) study, said threats of arrest, fines, or quarantine do not encourage people to comply.

NUI Galway global Covid-19 study finds strong link between health messaging and behaviour. Researchers recommend to NPHET that communications emphasise positive outcomes of adherence to guidelines.

Dr Hannah Durand, iCARE collaborator and behavioural science researcher at NUI Galway, said better communication is central to motivating people to stick with public health guidelines.

“People are consistently reporting the best motivator of adherence to physical distancing and other preventive measures is receiving feedback on how their behaviour is slowing the spread of the disease and saving lives,” Dr Durand said.

We need to give the public evidence that what they are doing is making a difference.

"That’s the best way we can motivate people to keep going,” she said.

The ongoing study, which began in March, has surveyed over 25,000 people across 140 countries to date.

While most people are adhering to public health guidance, mask-wearing has the poorest compliance (49%), the research found.

It also identified young men in their 20s and 30s as being less likely to comply but pointed out that young people are also more likely to work in low-paid public-facing jobs where it is difficult to adhere to public health guidelines.

Dr Durand said the recent use of graphics to illustrate real-life examples of how Covid-19 can spread so quickly is a good example of providing information that resonated with the public.

“If we can see that if we’re taking a certain type of risk and that it can lead to so many cases that’s really helpful to drive it home for people and to make it more real,” Dr Durand said.

Data from the iCARE study is being fed back to the National Public Health Emergency Team Subgroup on Behavioural Change, which is advising the government on communications.