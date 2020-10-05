UCC scientist searching for Covid-19 vaccine: 'We’re not putting all of our eggs into one basket'  

With almost a dozen vaccine trials edging closer to the drug approval stage globally, there are high hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine but there is no certainty of a breakthrough before the year-end.

There are currently over 169 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, with 26 in clinical trials, according to the World Health Organisation.

Pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, is among the companies leading the way in the race for a vaccine with a promise of preliminary Phase 3 clinical trial results later this month.

There are at least another nine Covid-19 vaccine trials at Phase 3, which tests the efficacy of the drug on a larger number of people before seeking approval to bring the drug to market.

UCC scientist, Dr Anne Moore, who is involved in developing a Covid-19 vaccine, said there is every reason to be optimistic but cautioned that it may take some more time for a breakthrough.

A senior lecturer in Biochemistry and Cell Biology at UCC, Dr Moore has worked with Vaxart, a US-based biotech company, on a Covid-19 vaccine that is now moving to early-stage clinical trials.

She is among thousands of scientists and researchers around the world working on a vaccine against the potentially lethal coronavirus, which has already killed one million people globally.

Clinical trials test the safety, quality, and efficacy of a new vaccine or drug before they can be brought to market or made widely available.

The small UCC team carried out “fundamental” research on the vaccine technology, which has informed the development of Vaxart’s Covid-19 vaccine, she explained.

“I’m as optimistic about the Vaxart vaccine as other vaccines in development,” Dr Moore said, adding that the biotech company was basing the Covid vaccine on a similar flu vaccine it had developed.

“It’s good to be involved. Irish research is on the global stage and we are contributing to vaccine development on the global stage,” she added.

In addition to Pfizer, Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and Moderna, are also forging ahead with new vaccines.

The European Medicines Agency has started reviewing data from the Oxford University trial, raising hopes that it could become the first Covid-19 vaccine to be made available in Europe, as early as springtime.

Dr Moore said more conventional adenovirus-based vaccines, such as those being trialled by Jansen, Johnson & Johnson and Oxford University are yielding “good profiles” and show promise while other companies, like Pfizer, are developing new types of vaccine using RNA.

“These new RNA type vaccines are like the new kids on the block. It would be great if they work but they are the newer ones and we have less experience with them clinically,” Dr Moore said.

On the Pfizer trial, she said: “By November we will have a view as to whether their technology is looking promising. It would be fantastic if they had a clear answer from the trial but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Dr Moore said that more than one vaccine will be needed not only from a logistical point of view but also to see if using two different vaccines can provide greater protection against coronavirus.

“It comes back to the logistics of having enough vaccines available and also ensuring that we’re not putting all of our eggs into one basket,” Dr Moore said.

The findings of a new national survey broadcast on RTE last week suggested that one-third of people would not take a new vaccine against Covid-19, which Dr Moore said was “concerning”.

“Vaccines have become such a political tool and we need to take it out of that sphere and bring it back into public health. A vaccine will not be licensed or used on people unless it is of the highest safety, the highest quality, and gives the best potential for protection,” the UCC scientist said.