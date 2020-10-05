€36m paid in Covid-19 illness benefit

Almost 52,000 people had received an enhanced illness benefit payment already this year because of Covid-19, costing the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection more than €36m.

The department outlined the scale of additional expenses already required because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the possibility that some people experiencing 'long' Covid may need additional welfare supports into the future.

Illness benefit is a short-term payment made to insured people who are unable to work due to illness. At the outset of the pandemic, the government made an exceptional provision to amend the illness benefit scheme for people who have been diagnosed with or are a probable source of, infection with Covid-19.

That enhanced benefit payment in respect of Covid-19 was to encourage people to not go to work due to financial constraints when they should be in isolation and was paid at a higher than the usual personal rate for a limited period.

According to the Department: "As of September 25, 2020, almost 52,000 people had received an enhanced illness benefit payment, the vast majority as a result of being a probable risk of infection rather than diagnosed with Covid-19. The department has paid over €36 million on the enhanced illness benefit payments to date."

Enhanced illness benefit is paid for two weeks where a person is isolating as a probable source of infection of Covid-19 and up to 10 weeks where a person has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

It is available to self-employed people, unlike standard illness benefits.

A spokesperson for the department said: "The measures were designed to ensure that where a registered medical practitioner or a HSE medical officer diagnoses a person with Covid-19 or identifies him or her as a probable source of infection of Covid-19, that the person can comply with medical advice to isolate while having their income protected. This is essential to limit and slow down the spread of the virus, to keep the number of people affected to a minimum, and to reduce a peak of cases which would cause extreme pressure on the health system."

If illness persists beyond 10 weeks, the standard illness benefit can be extended.

With case numbers rocketing in recent weeks more expenditure is likely, with DEASP saying those not eligible for illness benefit can apply for Supplementary Welfare Allowance and if incapacity for work is permanent, a person may apply for Invalidity Pension.