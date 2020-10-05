GAA suspends all club games after breaches during post-match celebrations

The GAA has suspended all club games at all levels after several apparent breaches of public health guidelines linked to matches and celebrations.

The GAA’s Management Committee said the suspension takes place with immediate effect and until further notice.

It said the decision has been taken in the interests of public safety following a number of incidents that it said had been brought to its attention in recent days.

It singled out post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events, which it said had proved disappointing and problematic.

This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island - clubs, social centres and bars have to close, but training will continue to be permitted, it said.

The decision comes after criticism around several incidents at and after GAA matches across the county.

Dungarvan GAA club has suspended all activity after a player tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after lining out for a weekend game and there has been widespread criticism of celebratory scenes in Cork on Sunday after Blackrock GAA Club won their first senior hurling championship in 18 years.

Hundreds of people gathered on the road outside the clubhouse as the players, squad, management and some supporters marched from one direction to meet a large crowd of supporters coming from the other direction.

The two groups met and burst into song on the street, with little or no social distancing being observered.

In a statement yesterday, Cork GAA said that supporters should not engage in celebrations which breach the current Covid-19 guidelines.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe,” they said.

Anything that threatens the safety, and the very continuation of the game during Covid-19 needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

“There will be county finals again next year - and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

In Waterford, Dungarvan GAA said it has suspended all of its onfield and offfield activity after being made aware of a positive case of Covid-19.

“The player involved, and the club, are following all HSE guidelines,” it said.

“As per HSE guidelines all Dungarvan GAA activity including our lotto has been suspended until Thursday and we advise if anyone has any concerns to contact the HSE or their GP directly.” But it has emerged that the player took part in the county intermediate football final between Dungarvan and Kill on Saturday afternoon in Walsh Park.

Dungarvan won the match and some players were out socialising in the west Waterford town on Saturday evening. The player’s positive test came to light on Sunday.

Chairman of the Waterford county board Sean Michael O’Regan said they were investigating the situation after becoming aware of it on Sunday.

He said it was ” extremely, extremely disappointing”.

“Everybody has been exemplary up til now, everybody has done the right thing up to now, with going to matches, before matches and during the matches, and obviously in this specific case it hasn’t happened and we’re investigating and Dungarvan GAA club are in talks with the HSE now and we’ll see where it takes us.”