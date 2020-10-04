Gardaí to spend €7m on anti-stab vests 

The Gardaí are set to spend €7 million on ballistic anti-stab vests to protect Garda members’ lives in the line of duty.

That is according to new tender documents which show that the initial order for the ballistic anti-stab vests will be for 7,000.

The Gardaí state that the €7m figure is an estimate "based on current and future expected usage”.

The tender also states that the €7m spend covers the three years of the contract and any possible extensions.

The Gardaí are requiring that the stab vests will be worn generally as an outer garment but can be concealed under a jacket or coat.

Firms looking to tender for the contract must have an annual turnover of €3m.

Already this year, the Gardaí have paid German based company Mehler Vario System GMBH €475,560 for ballistic vests and vest covers.

The anti-stab vest is one measure in place to protect Garda lives during the course of duty - the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has argued that Garda face the daily reality of the threat of being attacked and no other group in Irish society- apart from prison officers - is confronted with this.

The tender comes against the background of crimes against the person plateauing in 2020 due to the Covid 19 related ‘lockdown’ following a gradual rise over the past three years.

Along with providing protection against knife injuries, the anti-stab vests will provide protection against needle stick injuries.

In the aftermath of any such needle attack, gardaí would routinely undergo tests for HIV or other viruses.

Garda documents show that the force has also paid €47,040 to Helmet Integrated Systems Ltd for riot helmets this year.

The documentation also shows that in the first quarter of this year, Gardaí paid National Technical Systems €57,500 on ‘vest testing’ and further €643,378 for ammunition to Daniel Technologies.

In the tender documentation for the €7m anti-stab vest contract, the Gardaí state that if an issue occurs with an anti-stab/ballistic vest - failure of independent testing for instance- over the duration of the contract, the successful tenderer is responsible for recalling and testing the batch and replacing any and all affected vests free of charge.

Companies have until November 3 to lodge their tenders.