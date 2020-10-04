Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Donegal

Have you seen Patrick O’Keefe?
Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Donegal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 35 year old Patrick O’Keefe.

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 14:22
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 35-year-old missing from Donegal.

Patrick O’Keefe has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh since the morning of October 3.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare Patrick is described as being 5’9” in height and has a broad build.

He has dark brown hair and a full beard.

When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungloe Garda station on 074 952 1000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Eamon Ryan: Schools will stay open even if country goes to Covid-19 Level 4

More in this section

Hospital corridor with gurneys Increase in number of people being treated with Covid-19 in hospital
Gardaí to spend €7m on anti-stab vests  Gardaí to spend €7m on anti-stab vests 
Residents considering judicial review after 'utterly shocking' demolition of O'Rahilly house Residents considering judicial review after 'utterly shocking' demolition of O'Rahilly house

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices