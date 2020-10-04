Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 35-year-old missing from Donegal.

Patrick O’Keefe has been missing from his home in Kincasslagh since the morning of October 3.

Gardaí and Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare Patrick is described as being 5’9” in height and has a broad build.

He has dark brown hair and a full beard.

When last seen Patrick was wearing a grey jacket and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungloe Garda station on 074 952 1000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.