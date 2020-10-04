Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to Dublin collision that resulted in eight injuries 

Gardaí investigating a collision between a car and a Dublin Bus are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

The collision, which occurred on Friday night on the Northumberland Road area of Dublin, resulted in eight people being taken to hospital, including two who were occupants of the car.

Gardaí said yesterday that of those eight, it is understood that two male passengers take from the bus are in a serious condition.

Dublin Bus said that the driver and four passengers are attending St. Vincent's Hospital.

On Sunday, gardaí said the collision site was cleared yesterday afternoon.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information and to those with video footage from the area to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí said yesterday that “as one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified”.

Dublin Bus confirmed in a statement to the Irish Examiner that it has also commenced an internal investigation into the incident.