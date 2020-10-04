Wind and rain due with three separate weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

The rain "may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding"
Wind and rain due with three separate weather warnings issued by Met Éireann

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 07:30
Steve Neville

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for 11 counties.

It is one of three warnings that has been issued by Met Éireann for Sunday.

The warning came into effect at 6am and is in place until 11pm this evening.

The warning is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Met Éireann warned: “On Sunday, persistent or heavy rainfall will give totals of 25 to 40mm with higher amounts possible in mountainous areas.

“This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.” 

The UK Met Office has also put a status yellow rain warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

Meanwhile, status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo is in place until 9pm on Sunday while the same level warning is in place for Galway, Clare and Kerry from midday to 10pm.

Met Éireann said that “northwest winds strengthening on Sunday with mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 100km/h.” 

Met Éireann has said rain will continue into tonight nationally but it will become lighter.

They said that Monday will start cloudy “with further rain or drizzle”.   “The rain will clear slowly northeastwards throught the day with bright soplells and showers following from the west,” they added.

