A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Carlow.

The man in his 60s was on a motorbike which collided with a car in the Mullawn area of Tullow at around 3.10pm this afternoon.

He was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he has since passed away.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.