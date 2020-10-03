Eight injured, two in serious condition following collision between car and bus in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a “serious traffic collision” in Dublin that has left two people in a serious condition.

The incident occurred at 10.45pm last night after gardaí were notified of a collision involving a car and a Dublin Bus at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road.

Gardaí said that eight people were taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital, including both occupants of the car.

Of those taken to hospital, gardaí said it is understood that two male passengers from the bus are in a serious condition.

The scene of the collision is preserved for technical examination.

The junction is currently closed to traffic and diversions are expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Gardaí added that “as one of the vehicles involved had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified”.

They are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.