'Intense rainfall' expected as status yellow warning issued for four counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for four counties on Sunday.

Met Éireann said that the warning will be in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will come into effect at 7am and remain in place for 9pm.

Met Éireann said: “Heavy and at times intense rainfall with totals of 25 to 40mm expected.

“River levels will be elevated as a result of this rainfall, which may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday it will be dry in most areas with sunny spells.

However, Met Éireann has warned that “scattered showers will occur, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas and in the north, turning heavy later in west Munster and west Connacht”.

They added that a “spell of persistent rain will develop in the northeast in the evening or early night”.

Tonight will be wet “across much of Ulster and the east” but mainly dry elsewhere.

Met Éireann is predicting is predicting and wet day on Sunday.

They said: “Rain will extend westwards to all areas, persistent and heavy in places, especially in the northwest, where there is a risk of localised flooding.

“Rain will be patchy in the southwest and will become more intermittent in east and northeast coastal areas, with some dry spells.”

The forecaster is outlook for the week is that it will be “cool and unsettled”.