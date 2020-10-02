EU will positively engage with Turkey if it refrains from illegal activities 

The Taoiseach said while the council strongly condemns violations by Turkey it did discuss the importance of a stable environment in the Eastern Mediterranean
Speaking after the two-day EU Council meeting, Mr Martin said while the council strongly condemns violations by Turkey of the sovereign rights of Cypus. File image.

Fri, 02 Oct, 2020 - 20:06
Mairead Cleary

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the EU Council will launch positive political engagements with Turkey if the country refrains from its "legal activities vis-à-vis Greece and Cyprus."

Speaking after the two-day EU Council meeting, Mr Martin said while the council strongly condemns violations by Turkey of the sovereign rights of Cyprus, it did discuss the importance of a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

If the country refrains from "illegal activities" engagement on a number of topics can begin, primarily focused on trade, people to people contacts, high-level dialogues, and continued cooperation on migration.

Covid-19 impact

During the meeting, each country outlined the impact of Covid-19 on their state. 

The Taoiseach said the situation in Ireland was similar across Europe, "younger people [are] affected first and then a higher incidence in the older population emerging."

"I believe there will be an intensification of work on issues such as vaccines, quarantine frameworks and travel in the time ahead so that greater coordination on these areas can be achieved across Europe," he added.

By request of President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mr Martin gave his assessment of Brexit, "I underlined the importance of full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement including the Northern Ireland Protocol, and seamless trade on the island of Ireland. I also stressed the need to restore trust in the negotiations between the EU and UK, following the unilateral action taken by the British Government."

Among the topics addressed during yesterday and today's meeting, were the situation in Belarus and the Multilateral Conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

Taoiseach says the last thing Europe needs is blow caused by no-deal Brexit

