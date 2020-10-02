Prepare for potential second lockdown, medical chief tells Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has advised the public to prepare for a potential second lockdown.

The Stormont Executive announced local restrictions for the Derry City & Strabane Council area on Thursday in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

They include hospitality businesses limited to takeaway, delivery and outdoor dining, and a call to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new rules apply from next week but Foyle SDLP MP Colum Eastwood has urged residents to act now to reduce their contacts.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said further restrictions are likely in the coming weeks if the numbers of the virus continue to rise, and did not rule out a short intensive lockdown, known as a circuit breaker.

“I do believe that we need to plan and prepare and look at options around a so-called circuit breaker,” he told the BBC.

“For us to get through the next number of months we may well need to apply further restrictions, perhaps for a short period of a couple of weeks … and then if the virus starts to increase again we may need to reapply some of those wider further restrictions.

“It is crucially important that we keep on top of this virus and we deploy all of the tools in our toolbox.

“There is no magic bullet here, no hammer that you can take out that will suppress this virus; it is about the combination of interventions, restrictions that reduce mixing between people.

“There may come a point, if we see very significant transmission at a Northern Ireland level, that we need to move away from local restrictions to wider restrictions at a Northern Ireland level, and that may include a circuit breaker.”

He added: “We have a very narrow window now to act, the consequences would be profound if we don’t.”

Dr McBride said he is “deeply worried” about the increase of case numbers in Derry City and Strabane.

He also voiced concerns about rising case numbers in the Belfast, Newry, Mourne & Down, and Mid Ulster Council areas.

He said it is an “extremely and deeply worrying time”.

“We’re seeing a rapidly deteriorating situation in terms of the number of new cases, but also the number of admissions to hospital and the number of admissions to our intensive care units,” he said.

“The number of new cases are doubling every nine days. The number of admissions to hospital is doubling every nine days, and we could be back to wave-one numbers of people in our hospitals with Covid-19 as early as three weeks from now.

“We have a very, very short window of opportunity to put in place wider restrictions to actually stop the spread of this virus.”

(left to right) First Minister Arlene Foster, Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

On Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said any new period of full lockdown in the region should only happen as part of a co-ordinated move across the UK.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said a lockdown, if it were to be required, should be undertaken across the island of Ireland and the UK.