Budget 2021: No increase in income tax 

The Finance Minister has said better than expected tax returns mean there will be no increases to income tax in the upcoming Budget.

While tax receipts are down compared to last year, Paschal Donohoe has said they are "less down than we would have expected in the very dark days of April."

His comments come ahead of the publication of exchequer figures for the third quarter of the year which are due out this afternoon.

"What we're continuing to see is that our income tax performance is holding up strongly in the circumstances, and does remind me of the ability of our economy to recover, not only in 2020 but crucially down to have create jobs and the money we need for public services for next year," Mr Donohoe said.

However, the finance minister could not confirm how much the carbon tax will be increased as part of Budget 2021.

"I have already indicated that there will be a further move in carbon taxation. I began this process in last year's budget, I will continue with this year's budget. But the magnitude and quantum of move, I'm afraid it's yet to be agreed by the Government."

Asked about the findings of an investigation into Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas golf dinner, Mr Donohoe said he believed Chief Justice Susan Denham took the matter very seriously.

The report found that there were "not sufficient grounds" to warrant a resignation.

"The principle of allowing our judiciary to make independent evaluations of the law is critical," Mr Donohoe said.

However, when pressed on the fact that former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary was forced to resign for also attending the golf dinner, Mr Donohoe said: "I do believe that what happened in political life was very tough, but appropriate.

"If you're in politics, if you're elected by the people, if you're creating law in a parliamentary democracy you depend on the consent of the people.

"But from the judicial point of view, judges are correctly separate from political life, both public life, and a consequence of my respect for their independence is the requirement that I have to refrain from comments about the work they do and how they do it."