‘His legacy is immense’: Poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78

"His influence in the Irish poetry community, literary world and society at large, and his legacy, is immense"
‘His legacy is immense’: Poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78

Derek Mahon. File picture

Friday, October 02, 2020 - 11:06 AM
Steve Neville

Irish poet Derek Mahon has died aged 78.

The Irish Times reports that he died in Cork last night following a short illness.

Born in Belfast, Mr Mahon had been living in Kinsale in recent years.

Poetry Ireland said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the poet’s death.

They said: “His influence in the Irish poetry community, literary world and society at large, and his legacy, is immense.

“Our sympathies to his family and friends.” 

The Gallery Press, who published a number of works by Mr Mahon, described him as a “master poet” and a “pure artist”.

They wrote on social media: “To his partner Sarah Iremonger and his children Rory, Katy and Maisie we send heartfelt condolences. We will miss him forever as a friend and beloved author. Peace to Derek’s beautiful mind.” Mr Mahon was a member of Aosdána, the Irish association of artists and had received numerous awards for his work.

He received the David Cohen Prize for Literature in 2007 in recognition of his work.

Mr Mahon's poem, 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright' has been circulated widely since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

Covid-19: 57 confirmed cases linked to a single Cork café-restaurant

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jul 7, 2020 Covid-19 app: 150,000 uninstalled app after August battery issue
CC PASCHAL DONOHOE Budget 2021: No increase in income tax 
Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old from Dublin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices