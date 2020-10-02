‘His legacy is immense’: Poet Derek Mahon dies aged 78

Irish poet Derek Mahon has died aged 78.

The Irish Times reports that he died in Cork last night following a short illness.

Born in Belfast, Mr Mahon had been living in Kinsale in recent years.

Poetry Ireland said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the poet’s death.

They said: “His influence in the Irish poetry community, literary world and society at large, and his legacy, is immense.

“Our sympathies to his family and friends.”

The Gallery Press, who published a number of works by Mr Mahon, described him as a “master poet” and a “pure artist”.

They wrote on social media: “To his partner Sarah Iremonger and his children Rory, Katy and Maisie we send heartfelt condolences. We will miss him forever as a friend and beloved author. Peace to Derek’s beautiful mind.” Mr Mahon was a member of Aosdána, the Irish association of artists and had received numerous awards for his work.

He received the David Cohen Prize for Literature in 2007 in recognition of his work.

Mr Mahon's poem, 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright' has been circulated widely since the Covid-19 pandemic.